March 22, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 6 years

"Lone Wolf" tops bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - "Lone Wolf" jumped to the
Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week 	
    1. "Lone Wolf" by Jodi Picoult       
(Atria, $28)                                 2	
    2. "Star Wars: Fate of the Jedi,	
Apocalypse" by Troy Denning (Del Rey, $27)   -	
    3. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn	
(Atria, $27.99)                              5
    4. "The Thief" by Clive Cussler	
& Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95)              1	
    5. "Private Games" by James Patterson &         
Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)        6	
    6. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay	
(Delacorte, $26)                             9	
    7. "Victims" by Jonathan Kellerman	
(Ballantine, $28)                            11	
    8. "The Expats" by Chris Pavone	
(Crown, $26)                                 13	
    9. "The Wolf Gift" by Anne Rice 	
(Knopf, $25.95)                              10	
    10. "Fair Game" by Patricia Briggs	
(Ace, $26.95)                                4	
    Hardcover nonfiction	
    1. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, 	
with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice 	
(Morrow, $26.99)                             1	
    2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks:	
Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond	
(Morrow, $29.99)                             -	
    3. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &  	
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28)                    6	
    4. "The Power of Habit" by Charles 	
Duhigg (Random House, $28)                 3	
    5. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark 	
Hyman (Little, Brown $27.99)              2	
    6. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson 	
(Simon & Schuster, $35)                      5	
    7. "Wishes Fulfilled" by Wayne W. Dyer	
(Hay House, $24.95)                     4	
    8. "Better than Normal" by Dale	
Archer, M.D. (Crown, $25)                    -	
    9. "Dying to Be Me" by Anita Moorjani	
(Hay House, $24.95)                          19	
    10. "The Righteous Mind" by Jonathan	
Haidt (Pantheon, $28.95)                     -	
    	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

