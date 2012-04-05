FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Lover Reborn" soars to top of bestsellers list
April 5, 2012 / 6:45 PM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - "Lover Reborn" jumped to the
top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "Lover Reborn" by J.R. Ward 	
(NAL, $27.95)                                -	
    2. "Guilty Wives" by James Patterson	
& David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99)        -	
    3. "Betrayal" by Danielle Steele 	
(Delacorte, $28)                             -	
    4. "Stay Close" by Harlan Coben	
(Dutton, $27.95)                             1	
    5. "Lone Wolf" by Jodi Picoult       
(Atria, $28)                                 2	
    6. "Elegy for Eddie" by Jacqueline	
Winspear (Harper, $25.99)                    -	
    7. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn	
(Atria, $27.99)                              4	
    8. "Private Games" by James Patterson &         
Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)        7	
    9. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay	
(Delacorte, $26)                             8	
    10. "The Thief" by Clive Cussler	
& Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95)              5	
    Hardcover nonfiction	
    1. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow  	
(Crown, $25)                                 -	
    2. "Weeknights with Giada" by	
Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter, $35)   -	
    3. "The Big Miss" by Hank Haney 	
(Crown, $26)                                 -	
    4. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer	
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26)             1	
    5. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks:	
Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond	
(Morrow, $29.99)                             4	
    6. "The Power of Habit" by Charles 	
Duhigg (Random House, $28)                 3	
    7. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, 	
with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice 	
(Morrow, $26.99)                             5	
    8. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark 	
Hyman (Little, Brown $27.99)              2	
    9. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &  	
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28)                    6	
    10. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed	
(Knopf, $25.95)                              10	
    	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

