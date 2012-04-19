FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grisham's "Calico Joe" debuts at top of bestsellers
April 19, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

Grisham's "Calico Joe" debuts at top of bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - John Grisham's new novel,
"Calico Joe" debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly
best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham          -	
    (Doubleday, $24.95) 	
    2. "Guilty Wives" by James Patterson	
& David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99)        2	
    3. "Come Home" by Lisa Scottoline         -	
(St. Martin's, $27.99)	
    4. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins	
Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)             1  	
    5. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana	
Trigiani (Harper, $26.99)                    6	
    6. "Sacré Bleu" by Christopher Moore	
(Morrow, $26.99)                             3	
    7. "Stay Close" by Harlan Coben	
(Dutton, $27.95)                             8	
    8. "The Limpopo Academy of Private	
Detection" by Alexander McCall Smith	
(Pantheon, $24.95)                           4	
    9. "Betrayal" by Danielle Steel	
(Delacorte $28)                              5	
    10. "The Lifeboat" by Charlotte Rogan	
(Reagan/Arthur, $24.99)                 -    	
	
    Hardcover Nonfiction	
    1. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow  	
(Crown, $25)                                 1	
    2. "Mrs. Kennedy and Me" by Clint	
Hill with Lisa McCubbin (Gallery, $26)       7	
    3. "The Big Miss" by Hank Haney 	
(Crown, $26)                                 3	
    4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks:	
Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond	
(Morrow, $29.99)                             5	
    5. "A Natural Woman" by Carole King	
(Grand Central, $29.99)                 -	
    6. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark 	
Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99)              10	
    7. "Trickle Down Tyranny" by	
Michael Savage (Morrow, $26.99)              4	
    8. "Let it Go" by T.D. Jakes	
(Atria, $25)                         16	
    9. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer	
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26)             6	
    10. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed	
(Knopf, $25.95)                              8    	
	
 (Editing by Christine Kearney)

