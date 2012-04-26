FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"The Innocent" soars to top of bestsellers list
April 26, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

"The Innocent" soars to top of bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - David Baldacci's latest
novel, "The Innocent," shot to the top of Publishers Weekly
best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci	
(Grand Central, $27.99)                      -	
    2. "The Witness" by Nora Roberts	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             -	
    3. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham          1	
    4. "Unnatural Acts," Stuart Woods	
(Putnam, $26.95)                             -	
    5. "Guilty Wives" by James Patterson	
& David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99)        2	
    6. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins	
Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)             4	
    7. "What Doesn't Kill You. Iris	
Johansen (St. Martin's, $27.99)              -	
    8. "Come Home" by Lisa Scottoline         	
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                       3	
    9. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana	
Trigiani (Harper, $26.99)                    5	
    10. "Sacré Bleu" by Christopher Moore	
(Morrow, $26.99)                             6	
    Hardcover Nonfiction	
    1. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow  	
(Crown, $25)                                 1	
    2. "Let's Pretend That This Never	
Happened" by Jenny Lawson	
(Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $25.95)                 -	
    3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks:	
Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond	
(Morrow, $29.99)                             4	
    4. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer	
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26)             9	
    5. "The Presidents Club" by Nancy Gibbs	
& Michael Duffy (Simon & Schuster, $32.50)   -	
    6.  "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark 	
Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99)              6	
    7. "The Big Miss" by Hank Haney 	
(Crown, $26)                                 3	
    8. "By Invitation Only. Alexis	
Maybank & Alexandra" by Wilkis Wilson	
(Portfolio, $27.95)                          -	
    9. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson	
(Simon & Schuster, $35)                      12	
    10. "Mrs. Kennedy and Me" by Clint	
Hill with Lisa McCubbin (Gallery, $26)       7	
 	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

