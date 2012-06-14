FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-"Kiss The Dead" debuts at top of bestsellers list
June 14, 2012 / 9:20 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-"Kiss The Dead" debuts at top of bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Fixes date in dateline)	
    NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - American fantasy writer
Laurell K. Hamilton's new book, "Kiss The Dead," debuted on the
top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "Kiss The Dead" by Laurell K.	
Hamilton (Berkley, $27.95)                 -	
    2. "The Storm" by Clive Cussler	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             1	
    3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn	
(Crown, $25.00)                        -	
    4. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham,	
(Doubleday, $24.95)                          4	
    5. "11th Hour" by James Patterson &	
Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99)        2	
    6. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford 	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             3	
    7. "Spring Fever" by Mary Kay Andrews	
(St. Martin's, $25.99)                 -	
    8. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci	
(Grand Central, $27.99)                      4	
    9. "The Bourne Imperative" by Eric                  	
Van Lustbader    (Grand Central, $27.99)         9	
    10. "A Blaze of Glory" by Jeff Shaara	
(Ballantine Books, $28.00)                   -	
	
    Hardcover Nonfiction	
    1. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein 	
(Regnery, $27.95)                            2	
    2. "The Great Destroyer" by David	
Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95)                 -	
    3. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell	
(Harper, $27.99)                             1	
    4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & 	
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28)                   7	
    5. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper	
(Ballantine, $26.00)                            3	
    6. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed	
(Knopf, $25.95)                               25	
    7. "How Excellent Companies Avoid 	
Dumb Things" by Neil Smith 	
(Palgrave Macmillan, $26.00)                -	
    8. "American Grown" by Michelle Obama	
(Crown, $30.00)                     4	
    9. "Cronkite" by Douglas Brinkley	
(Harper, $34.99)                     10	
    10. "I Hate Everyone .. " by Joan Rivers	
(Berkley, 25.99)                     - 	
  Week ending June 10, 2012, powered by	
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.	
 	
	
 (Editing by Christine Kearney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
