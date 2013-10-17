'Doctor Sleep' holds top spot on U.S. best-sellers fiction list

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stephen King's latest novel, "Doctor Sleep," held onto the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-sellers fiction list on Thursday for the third consecutive week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 1 2. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 3 3. "Storm Front" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) - 4. "Gone" by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.95) 2 5. "Starry Night" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00) - 6. "Doing Hard Time" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) - 7. "The Signature of All Things" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Viking, $28.95) 4 8. "The Circle" by Dave Eggers (Knopf, $27.95) - 9. "Never Go Back" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 6 10. "W Is for Wasted" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $28.95) 5 Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 2 3. "My Story" by Elizabeth Smart (St. Martin's, $25.99) - 4. "I Am Malala" by Malala Yousafzai (Little, Brown, $26.00) - 5. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 3 6. "The Reason I Jump" by Naoki Higashida (Random House, $22.00) 12 7. "Break Out!" By Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $26.00) 4 8. "Eat to Live Cookbook" by Joel Fuhrman (HarperOne, $28.99) - 9. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 6 10. "Dog Songs" by Mary Oliver (Penguin Press, $26.95) - Week ending Oct. 13, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Kelsey)