February 27, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

'Concealed in Death' tops U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - "Concealed in Death," by J.D.
Robb shot to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday,
pushing "Private L.A." into second place.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Concealed in Death" by J.D. Robb
(Putnam, $27.95)                                -
    2. "Private L.A." by James Patterson
Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00)           1
    3. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  3
    4. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         4
    5. "Killer" by Jonathan Kellerman
(Ballantine, $28.00)                            2
    6. "Still Life with Bread Crumbs" by 
Anna Quindlen     (Random House, $26.00)            5
    7. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham           
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             6
    8. "Like a Mighty Army" by David Weber
(Tor, $27.99)                                   -
    9. "One More Thing" by B.J. Novak
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 9
    10. "First Love" by James Patterson
and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00        7
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith
(St. Martin's, $24.99)                          8
    2. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          3
    3. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates
(Knopf, $35.00)                                 1
    4. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        5
    5. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       2
    6. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00)                         6
    7. "The Body Book" by    Cameron Diaz
(Harper Wave, $25.99)                           7
    8. "The Virgin Diet Cookbook" by J.J.
Virgin    (Grand Central, $28.00)                   -
    9. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren
(Zondervan, $24.99)                             11  
    10. "The Daniel Plan Cookbook
by Rick Warren (Zondervan, $29.99)              -
 Week ended Feb. 23, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Marguerita Choy)

