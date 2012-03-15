FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"The Thief" tops bestsellers list
March 15, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 6 years ago

"The Thief" tops bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - "The Thief" jumped to
the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week 	
    1. "The Thief" by Clive Cussler	
& Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95)              -	
    2. "Lone Wolf" by Jodi Picoult       
(Atria, $28)                                 1	
    3. "A Rising Thunder" by David Weber	
(Baen, $26)                                  -	
    4. "Fair Game" by Patricia Briggs	
(Ace, $26.95)                                -	
    5. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn	
(Atria, $27.99)                              3	
    6. "Private Games" by James Patterson &         
Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)        5
    7. "Celebrity in Death" by J.D. Robb 	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             4	
    8. "Chasing Midnight" by Randy Wayne	
White (Putnam, $25.95)                       -	
    9. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay	
(Delacorte, $26)                             7	
    10. "The Wolf Gift" by Anne Rice 	
(Knopf, $25.95)                              7	
    Hardcover nonfiction	
    1. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, 	
with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice 	
(Morrow, $26.99)                             1	
    2. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark 	
Hyman (Little, Brown $27.99)              2	
    3. "The Power of Habit" by Charles 	
Duhigg (Random House, $28)                 4	
    4. "Wishes Fulfilled" by Wayne W. Dyer	
(Hay House, $24.95)                     8	
    5. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson 	
(Simon & Schuster, $35)                      6	
    6. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &  	
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28)                    3	
    7. "The End of Illness" by 	
David Agus, M.D. (Free Press, $26)           5	
    8. "Quiet" by Susan Cain	
(Crown, $26)                                 16	
    9. "Seeing the Big Picture" by Kevin	
Cope (Greenleaf, $21.95)                     -	
    10. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand	
(Random House, $27)                          12	
    	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

