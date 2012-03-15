"The Thief" tops bestsellers list

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - "The Thief" jumped to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Thief" by Clive Cussler & Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) - 2. "Lone Wolf" by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28) 1 3. "A Rising Thunder" by David Weber (Baen, $26) - 4. "Fair Game" by Patricia Briggs (Ace, $26.95) - 5. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 3 6. "Private Games" by James Patterson & Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5 7. "Celebrity in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 4 8. "Chasing Midnight" by Randy Wayne White (Putnam, $25.95) - 9. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay (Delacorte, $26) 7 10. "The Wolf Gift" by Anne Rice (Knopf, $25.95) 7 Hardcover nonfiction 1. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) 1 2. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown $27.99) 2 3. "The Power of Habit" by Charles Duhigg (Random House, $28) 4 4. "Wishes Fulfilled" by Wayne W. Dyer (Hay House, $24.95) 8 5. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 6 6. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 3 7. "The End of Illness" by David Agus, M.D. (Free Press, $26) 5 8. "Quiet" by Susan Cain (Crown, $26) 16 9. "Seeing the Big Picture" by Kevin Cope (Greenleaf, $21.95) - 10. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 12 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)