#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

"Stolen Prey" tops bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - "Stolen Prey" jumped straight
to the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford 	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             -	
    2. "11th Hour" by James Patterson &	
Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99)        1	
    3. "The Columbus Affair" by Steve Berry 	
(Ballantine, $27)                            -	
    4. "Deadlocked" by Charlaine Harris	
(Ace, $27.95)                                3	
    5. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham,	
(Doubleday, $24.95)                          7	
    6. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci	
(Grand Central, $27.99)                      6	
    7. "In One Person" by John Irving	
(Simon & Schuster, $28)                      4	
    8. "The Wind Through the Keyhole"	
by Stephen King (Scribner, $27)              9	
    9. "Bring Up the Bodies" by Hilary	
Mantel (Holt, $28)                           2	
    10. "The Road to Grace" by Richard 	
Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99)        5	
    Hardcover Nonfiction	
    1. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein 	
(Regnery, $27.95)                            -	
    2. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper	
with Greg Critser (Ballantine, $26)          -	
    3. "The Passage of Power" by Robert	
A. Caro (Knopf, $35)                         1	
    4. "The Art of Intelligence" by Henry	
A. Crumpton (Penguin Press, $27.95)          -	
    5. "The Charge" by Brendon Burchard	
(Free Press, $26)                            -	
    6. "My Cross to Bear" by Gregg Allman	
(Morrow, $27.99)                             14	
    7. "Most Talkative" by Andy Cohen	
(Holt, $25)                                  4	
    8. "I Am a Pole (And So Can You!)"	
by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, 15.99)    2	
    9. "How Will You Measure Your Life?" by	
Clayton M. Christensen et al	
(HarperBusiness, $25.99)                     -	
    10. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & 	
(Martin Dugard. Holt, $28)                   10	
 	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
