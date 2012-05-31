(Adds book prices) NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - "11th Hour" jumped to the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "11th Hour" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2 2. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 1 3. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham, (Doubleday, $24.95) 4 4. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 5 5. "Deadlocked" by Charlaine Harris (Ace, $27.95) 3 6. "The Wind Through the Keyhole" by Stephen King (Scribner, $27) 7 7. "In One Person" by John Irving (Simon & Schuster, $28) 8 8. "The Columbus Affair" by Steve Berry (Ballantine, $27) 6 9. "Bring Up the Bodies" by Hilary Mantel (Holt, $28) 10 10. "Canada" by Richard Ford (Ecco, $27.99) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99)) - 2. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 2 3. "The Charge" by Brendon Burchard (Free Press, $26) 1 4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & (Martin Dugard. Holt, $28) 6 5. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26)) 3 6. "The Passage of Power" by Robert A. Caro (Knopf, $35) 5 7. "How Winning Works" by Robyn Benincasa (Harlequin, $26.95) - 8. "The $100 Startup" by Chris Guillebeau (Crown Business, $23) 38 9. "The Real Crash" by Peter Schiff (St. Martin's $25.99) - 10. "My Cross to Bear" by Gregg Allman (Morrow, $27.99) 16 Week ending May 27, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney)