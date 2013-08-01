'The Cuckoo's Calling' leaps to top of U.S. best-sellers list

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - "The Cuckoo's Calling" the detective novel written by J.K. Rowling under a pseudonym, shot to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland, $26.00) 20 2. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 3 3. "First Sight" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 2 4. "The English Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 1 5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 4 6. "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 6 7. "Hidden Order" by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 5 8. "Light of the World" by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster, 27.99) - 9. "Bombshell" by Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95) 7 10. "The White Princess" by Philippa Gregory (Touchstone, $27.99) - Hardcover non-fiction 1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1 2. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 2 3. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 7 4. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich (Blue Rider Press, $27.95) 3 5. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5 6. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin, $26.00) 6 7. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown $27.00) 8 8. "Grumpy Cat" by Grumpy Cat (Chronicle Books, $12.95) - 9. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $29.99) 9 10. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan (Crown Archetype, $25.00) 10 Week that ended July 28, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Doina Chiacu)