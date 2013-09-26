FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'The Longest Ride' tops U.S. best-sellers fiction list
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 26, 2013 / 7:23 PM / 4 years ago

'The Longest Ride' tops U.S. best-sellers fiction list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - "The Longest Ride," the newly
published book by Nicholas Sparks, bumped Sue Grafton's mystery
novel, "W is for Wasted," off the top spot on the U.S.
best-sellers fiction list on Thursday, pushing it into third
place. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks
(Grand Central, $27.00)                         -
    2. "Thankless in Death" by J.D. Robb
(Putnam, $27.95)                                28
    3. "W Is for Wasted" by Sue Grafton
(Putnam, $28.95)                                1
    4. "Never Go Back" by Lee Child
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             2
    5. "The Quest" by Nelson DeMille
(Hachette/Center Street, $26.00)                - 
    6. "The Final Cut" by Catherine Coulter
(Putnam, $26.95)                                -
    7. "Bleeding Edge" by     Thomas Pynchon
(Penguin Press, $28.95)                         -
    8. "Deadly Heat" by Richard Castle
(Hyperion, $26.99)                              -
    9. "The Mayan Secrets" by Clive Cussler/
Thomas Perry    (Putnam, $28.95)                   3
    10. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert
Galbraith (L.B./Mulholland, $26.00)             4
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          1
    2. "Guinness World Records 2014"
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                4
    3. "Still Foolin' 'Em" by 
 Billy Crystal (Holt, $28.00)                   2
    4. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           5
    5. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. 
Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99)                   3
    6. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan
(Random House, $27.00)                          6
    7. "Grand Theft Auto V Ltd.
Ed. Strategy Guide" by Tim    Bogenn/ Rick Barba
(Brady Games, $36.99)                           -
    8. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 9
    9. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00)                         -
    10. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)        10
  Week ending Sept. 22, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Xavier Briand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.