FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top of U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 18, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

Top of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Mary Higgin’s “Daddy’s Gone a Hunting” debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly’s bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “Daddy’s Gone a Hunting” by Mary

Higgins (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) -

2. “Don’t Go” by Lisa Scottoline

(St Martin‘s, $27.99) -

3. “Starting Now” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 1

4. “Unintended Consequences” by Stuart

Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

5. “Six Years” by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 2

6. “Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson (L.B./Reagan Arthur, $27.99) 4

7. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 5

8. “The Storyteller” by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28.99) 7

9. “The Burgess Boys” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26.00) 6

10. “Manuscript Found In Accra” by Paulo Coelho (Knopf, $22.00) 3

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 1

2. “The Fast Metabolism Diet” by Haylie Pomroy (Harmony, $26.00) -

3. “It’s All Good” by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central, $32.00) 2

4. “The Duck Commander Family ” by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 3

5. “Life Code” by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 4

6. “The FastDiet” by Michael Mosley (Atria, $24.00) 5

7. “Give and Take” by Adam Grant (Viking, $27.95) -

8. “Making Good Habits, Breaking Bad Habits” by Joyce Meyer (FaithWords, $19.99) 6

9. “I Declare” by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 17

10. “Gulp” by Mary Roach (Norton, $26.95) 11

Week ended April 14, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Belinda Goldsmith and Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.