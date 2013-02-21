FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fox TV's Bill O'Reilly to chronicle crucifixion of Jesus in book
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 21, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

Fox TV's Bill O'Reilly to chronicle crucifixion of Jesus in book

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Television host and author Bill O‘Reilly, whose previous books were about the assassinations of two U.S. presidents, will tackle another famous death in his upcoming work, “Killing Jesus: A History,” his publisher said on Thursday.

The Fox News television network anchor will write the book, which will be published on Sept. 24, with Martin Dugard, the co-author of “Killing Kennedy: The End of Camelot” and “Killing Lincoln: The Shocking Assassination That Changed America Forever.”

The book will chronicle the political and historical events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth and the impact of his death, according to the publisher Henry Holt and Company.

“It is inarguable that Jesus was the most influential man to have ever lived,” Stephen Rubin, Henry Holt’s president and publisher, said in a statement. “I can think of no one better than Bill O‘Reilly to write this story in a way that has never been told before.”

O‘Reilly revealed some hints about the book during his television show on Wednesday.

“My co-author, Martin Dugard, and I have uncovered some amazing things about the execution of Jesus of Nazareth and how it all tied into Roman power,” he said.

O‘Reilly was accused of including factual inaccuracies in “Killing Lincoln.” The author said the book contained only minor errors that were corrected. (Reporting by Noreen O‘Donnell,; editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.