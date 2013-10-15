FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand's Eleanor Catton wins 2013 Man Booker prize
October 15, 2013 / 8:58 PM / 4 years ago

New Zealand's Eleanor Catton wins 2013 Man Booker prize

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand author Eleanor Catton won the 2013 Man Booker prize for English fiction on Tuesday for her novel “The Luminaries”, to become the youngest winner in the award’s 45-year history.

Chair of judges Robert Macfarlane described 28-year-old Catton’s second novel - set in the New Zealand gold rush of 1866 - as a wonder of structure and story-telling.

“The Luminaries is a magnificent novel: awesome in its structural complexity, addictive in its story-telling and magical in its conjuring of a world of greed and gold,” he said. (Reporting by Paul Casciato)

