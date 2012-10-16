FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Author Mantel makes history with second Booker win
October 16, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Author Mantel makes history with second Booker win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hilary Mantel became the first woman and first Briton to win the coveted Man Booker prize for fiction twice on Tuesday with “Bring Up the Bodies”, the sequel to her acclaimed Thomas Cromwell history “Wolf Hall”.

Two men had previously “done the double” - J.M. Coetzee who was born in South Africa and Australia’s Peter Carey. Mantel wins a cheque for 50,000 pounds ($80,000) and can expect a sharp spike in sales of the winning novel.

Chair of judges Peter Stothard described Mantel as the “greatest modern English prose writer”, and told reporters that she had rewritten the art of historical fiction. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)

