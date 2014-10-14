FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian novelist Flanagan wins 2014 Man Booker prize
October 14, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Australian novelist Flanagan wins 2014 Man Booker prize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian novelist Richard Flanagan’s “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” was chosen on Tuesday as the winner of Britain’s 2014 Man Booker Prize for literature, the judging panel announced.

Flanagan’s sixth novel, set in part during the construction of the Thailand-Burma “Death Railway” in World War Two, was selected for the prestigious 50,000 pound ($79,540) prize from a short list of six titles that for the first time, under a change of rules, included works by two Americans. (1 US dollar = 0.6286 British pound) (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

