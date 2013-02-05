FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Bridget Jones' author Fielding to publish new novel
February 5, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

'Bridget Jones' author Fielding to publish new novel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Helen Fielding, the British author of the bestselling “Bridget Jones’s Diary” books that were made into successful films has written a new novel that will be released in November, her U.S. publisher said on Tuesday.

In the still untitled book Fielding will continue to write in Bridget Jones’ voice but will follow her in a later stage of her life in present-day London.

“Few writers can rival Helen Fielding when it comes to fully capturing the modern woman,” said Sonny Mehta, the chairman and editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf, which will publish the book.

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” came out in 1996, and was followed by a sequel, “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” in 1999. The two novels sold more than 15 million copies, were published in 40 countries and adapted into films starring Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.

“My life has moved on, and Bridget’s will move on, too,” Fielding said in a statement. “I hope people will have as much fun reading it, as I am writing it.”

The novel will also be published as an e-book and audiobook. (Reporting by Noreen O‘Donnel; editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman)

