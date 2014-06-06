Maria Bello Coming Out Memoir Picked Up by HarperCollins

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Maria Bello’s coming out column is now coming out as a book.

Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, has acquired the North American rights to the actress’s book based on her New York Times Modern Love column, “Coming Out as a Modern Family,” last November.

The deal was negotiated by Carrie Thornton, executive editor, and CAA. The book is scheduled for publication in winter 2015.

In the memoir, currently titled, “Miracles and Madness,” Bello expands on the column and fully shares her journey to finding love and purpose in the modern age, a press release stated.

Bello said she was thrilled that the publishing house “is interested in opening up the conversation to a bigger audience - the conversation being that the only labels we have are the ones we give ourselves.”

Thornton said Bello’s column “resonated with many readers all over the country because they saw some of their own experience and selves in what Maria described so beautifully,” adding, “I am hopeful the book with carry Maria’s message that much farther.”