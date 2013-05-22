CNN host Piers Morgan writing book about his career - publisher

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - British CNN host Piers Morgan is writing a book about his career, his job as news show anchor and his interviews with Hollywood stars and world leaders, his publisher said on Wednesday.

“Shooting Straight: Guns, Gays, God and George Clooney,” to be published in October, will be written in a diary format and delve into the controversy surrounding his gun control campaign and love affair with America.

“Piers Morgan is honest, forthcoming, and fearless. I fully expect ‘Shooting Straight’ to enlighten some readers and enrage others. Either way, it will be a thought-provoking book that I‘m thrilled to publish,” Jennifer Bergstrom, vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, said in a statement.

Morgan, 48, replaced veteran host Larry King on CNN to host the interview show “Piers Morgan Live” in 2011. After criticizing pro-gun guests on his show following the Newtown, Connecticut killings in December that left 26 dead, including 20 children, more than 48,000 people signed a petition demanding he be deported.

The petition accused Morgan of subverting the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to bear arms.

The controversial host started his career in England where, at age 28, he was the youngest editor of a national newspaper, Rupert Murdoch’s now defunct News of the World tabloid.

He was fired as editor of England’s Daily Mirror in 2004 after the newspaper published false photographs of Iraqi prisoners apparently being abused by British soldiers.

Morgan gained fame in the United States after becoming a judge on Simon Cowell’s TV show “America’s Got Talent” and as the winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice.” (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Cynthia Osterman)