FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TV news anchor Robin Roberts to write memoir -publisher
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2013 / 2:17 PM / in 4 years

TV news anchor Robin Roberts to write memoir -publisher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Robin Roberts, the popular co-host of U.S. television show “Good Morning America,” will write a memoir detailing her struggles against cancer and a blood disorder and the lessons she has learned, her publisher said on Monday.

The book will be published in April 2014, according to Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.

“I am humbled that many have an interest, and draw strength from my ongoing journey,” Roberts said in a statement. “I‘m grateful for the prayers and well wishes of so many people.”

Roberts returned to “Good Morning America” this year after having a bone-marrow transplant for a rare blood disorder that was triggered by cancer treatment.

Last year she took a medical leave of absence to fight the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Five years earlier she had been treated for breast cancer.

Roberts, 52, has received numerous prizes, including a 2013 Peabody Award for “Robin’s Journey,” a series of TV reports that chronicled her battle against MDS.

The Mississippi native also wrote an earlier book, “From the Heart, 7 Rules to Live By.” (Reporting by Patricia Reaney and Doina Chiacu; editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.