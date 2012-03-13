UPDATE 1-Books-A-Million names new CEO; quarterly profit rises

* Q4 EPS from cont ops. $0.48 vs $0.43 last yr

* Q4 rev up 11 pct to $166.9 mln

* Q4 same store sales fell 5.7 pct

* Shares up 7 pct after the bell

March 13 (Reuters) - Books-A-Million Inc named Terrance Finley as its new chief executive replacing Clyde Anderson and the book retailer reported a higher fourth-quarter profit helped by higher sales of its books.

Finley, who is the company’s chief operating officer, took over as CEO on Tuesday, the company said in a statement. Anderson will remain as the company’s executive chairman.

The book retailer posted a net income from continuing operations of $7.6 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with $6.7 million, or 43 cents a share, last year.

Sales rose 11 percent to $166.9 million. Same-store sales fell 5.7 percent.

Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based company were trading up 7 percent at $3.36 after the bell. They had closed at $3.15 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.