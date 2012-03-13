FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Books-A-Million names new CEO; quarterly profit rises
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Books-A-Million names new CEO; quarterly profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 EPS from cont ops. $0.48 vs $0.43 last yr

* Q4 rev up 11 pct to $166.9 mln

* Q4 same store sales fell 5.7 pct

* Shares up 7 pct after the bell

March 13 (Reuters) - Books-A-Million Inc named Terrance Finley as its new chief executive replacing Clyde Anderson and the book retailer reported a higher fourth-quarter profit helped by higher sales of its books.

Finley, who is the company’s chief operating officer, took over as CEO on Tuesday, the company said in a statement. Anderson will remain as the company’s executive chairman.

The book retailer posted a net income from continuing operations of $7.6 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with $6.7 million, or 43 cents a share, last year.

Sales rose 11 percent to $166.9 million. Same-store sales fell 5.7 percent.

Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based company were trading up 7 percent at $3.36 after the bell. They had closed at $3.15 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.