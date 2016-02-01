FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boots UK says to cut up to 350 store management roles
February 1, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Boots UK says to cut up to 350 store management roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British health and beauty retailer Boots has proposed cutting up to 350 assistant store manager roles as part of an ongoing overhaul of its business.

The British arm of Nasdaq-listed group Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Monday it expected to achieve the reduction through a combination of redundancy, redeployment and natural attrition.

The firm said the cuts will affect the larger stores in its UK estate of 2,510. They follow the loss of 700 “non-store” based roles last year.

Boots also said on Monday it had contracted Teleperformance to operate its customer support centre and central support contact centre, necessitating the transfer of 400 existing Boots employees to the firm. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Susan Thomas)

