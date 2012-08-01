Booz Allen Hamilton profit beats estimates; cuts FY forecast

* Q1 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.42

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as lower expenses helped offset revenue shortfall, and the government consultancy firm cut its full-year earnings forecast.

Booz Allen said it expects adjusted earnings of between $1.60 and $1.70 per share, down from its earlier expectation of between $1.71 and $1.81 per share.

Booz Allen, which provides management and technology consulting in defense, intelligence and civil markets, last week cut its revenue growth forecast for the first half, citing a decrease in expenses that the company bills to customers.

First-quarter net income rose to $61.9 million, or 43 cents per share, from $51.1 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell slightly to $1.43 billion, falling short of the $1.45 billion analysts had expected.

General and administrative expenses fell almost 9 percent to $193.4 million.

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company closed at $17.43 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.