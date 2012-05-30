FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Booz Allen Hamilton 4th-qtr beats estimates
May 30, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Booz Allen Hamilton 4th-qtr beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Government consultancy firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on growth at its defense, civil and intelligence businesses.

Booz Allen, founded in 1914, said it expects revenue growth for the first half of fiscal 2013 to be flat or in the low-single digits.

The company also declared a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $50.6 million, or 36 cents per share, from $18.1 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew 3 percent to $1.54 billion, slightly below the $1.55 billion analysts expected.

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company closed at $14.88 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

