3 months ago
Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 3 months ago

Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement

** The listing is expected to occur before the end of the second quarter 2017

** The IPO will consist of an offering of existing and newly issued shares to institutional investors outside the United States as well as an offering to the general public in Sweden and Denmark

** Boozt's current owners include Sampension, Friheden Invest and Sunstone Capital

** Company targets annual net revenue growth in the range of 25-30 per cent in the medium term (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

