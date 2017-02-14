FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Australia's Boral posts revenue drop, but asset sales boost profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 10:56 PM / 6 months ago

Australia's Boral posts revenue drop, but asset sales boost profit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd, Australia's largest supplier of building materials, said on Wednesday that half-year revenues fell in its key Australian and U.S. markets.

But due to cost savings and asset sales, the company posted a 12.3 percent rise in net profit for the six months to Dec 31, and the company said it was well positioned to benefit from a strong Australian housing market and a recovery in the United States.

Boral reported net profit of A$153.4 million ($117.4 million) for the half-year, compared to A$136.6 million the prior year, beating a Morgan Stanley forecast for A$141 million.

The result was underpinned by the sale of Boral's stake in brickmaking joint ventures in the United States and Australia, with the company booking A$47.9 million in profit from the divestments.

Boral produces building products such as bricks, plasterboard, trimming and roofing, and the company's performance is a key barometer for the housing market.

In Australia, where Boral generates nearly four-fifths of its revenue, sales dropped 4 percent as strong housing starts on the east coast were offset by a decline in the west and the completion of the major office tower projects in Sydney.

In the United States, expenses associated with setting up a new brick joint venture offset modest rises in other product categories.

The company forecast earnings growth in both markets.

In light of a better-than-expected second quarter, the company also said it expected earnings to be more evenly balanced throughout fiscal 2017 rather than its previous forecast of a stronger second half.

Boral in November agreed to buy U.S. rival Headwaters Inc for $1.8 billion in cash. The combined entity would become the largest U.S. supplier of fly ash, a key ingredient in concrete at a time when President Donald Trump plans a huge jump in infrastructure spending.

"We remain confident that completion of the Headwaters acquisition, which has now received Headwaters Inc shareholder approval, will take place by around mid-2017," Boral Chief Executive Officer Mike Kane said in a statement.

Boral hiked its interim dividend to 12 Australian cents, from 11 cents a year ago.

$1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.