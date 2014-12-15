FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boralex to buy Enel Green Power for C$400 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Boralex to buy Enel Green Power for C$400 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Renewable energy company Boralex Inc said it offered to buy Enel Green Power France SAS for C$400 million (about $343 million) to expand in France.

The deal, expected to immediately add to Boralex’s cash flow, will add 12 wind farms with a total installed capacity of 186 megawatts (MW) in France, the company said.

The deal will increase the company’s overall net installed capacity by 25 percent to 940 MW, Boralex said. ($1 = 1.1647 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.