Boralex to buy Enel Green Power for C$400 mln

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Renewable energy company Boralex Inc said it offered to buy Enel Green Power France SAS for C$400 million (about $343 million) to expand in France.

The deal, expected to immediately add to Boralex’s cash flow, will add 12 wind farms with a total installed capacity of 186 megawatts (MW) in France, the company said.

The deal will increase the company’s overall net installed capacity by 25 percent to 940 MW, Boralex said. ($1 = 1.1647 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)