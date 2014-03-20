FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Borderfree prices IPO at top end of $14-$16 range - underwriter
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Borderfree prices IPO at top end of $14-$16 range - underwriter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - E-commerce technology company Borderfree Inc priced its initial public offering at $16 per share, the top end of its planned price range, according to an underwriter.

The company, which helps U.S. retailers and brands expand internationally, will have an equity valuation of about $488 million at the IPO price.

It sold 5 million shares in the offering, raising $80 million in proceeds. The company expected the shares to be priced at $14-$16 per share.

New York-based Borderfree provides online tools to support international e-commerce for U.S. retailers such as Macy’s Inc , Aeropostale Inc and Under Armour Inc.

Borderfree generates revenue from fees paid by its customers based on a percentage of their sales generated through the company’s platform.

Cross-border consumers are expected to spend $24 billion on physical goods from U.S. online retailers in 2014, the company said in its IPO filing, citing a study by Forrester Research Inc.

Borderfree shares are scheduled to begin trading on Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol “BRDR”.

Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.