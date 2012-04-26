FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Falklands explorer Borders raises 46 mln stg
April 26, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Falklands explorer Borders raises 46 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Raises 46 mln stg in placing at 84 pence/share

* Funds to be used to help it better understand gas discovery

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Oil explorer Borders & Southern boosted its available funds to help it analyse a gas discovery in the Falkland Islands, by raising 46 million pounds ($74 million) through a share placing.

Borders & Southern, one of a handful of British firms hunting for oil in the Falklands as part of an exploration campaign opposed by Argentina, said on Thursday it placed new shares with institutional shareholders at 84 pence per share, the same price at which they closed on Wednesday.

Investors were disappointed when Borders discovered gas condensate at its Falklands well on Monday, as they had been hoping for an oil find, which would have been easier to exploit given the remote location of the islands.

The new cash will be used by Borders to obtain more geological data on its licences in the Falklands and to further analyse the gas condensate discovery it made, as well as for contingency financing for its next exploration well, it said.

Argentina, which earlier this month sparked fury in Europe by moving to seize Spanish-controlled energy firm YPF, claims the islands and has sought to disrupt the search for hydrocarbons there with legal threats and shipping curbs.

