MOVES-Bordier (UK) names Trevor Turner client relationship manager

May 22 (Reuters) - Asset manager Bordier (UK) said it appointed Trevor Turner client relationship manager on its newly established international desk.

The desk was created to cater to the growing number of resident non-domiciled and international clients, the firm said.

Turner reports to Roberto Islas, head of the international desk.

Turner joined Bordier from HSBC , where he was a relationship manager in the international private bank, handling high net worth, ultra high net worth, and institutional clients in the Latin American and Iberia markets. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)