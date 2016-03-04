FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plastics group Borealis 2015 profit hits record
March 4, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Plastics group Borealis 2015 profit hits record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, March 4 (Reuters) - Net profit at Austrian plastics and fertiliser maker Borealis jumped 73 percent to 988 million euros ($1.1 billion) in 2015, boosted by better margins and the start-up of its Borouge 3 plant in Abu Dhabi.

An initial public offering for Borealis has been in the offing since 2005, when Austrian energy company OMV, which owns 36 percent of the group, and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund IPIC, the majority owner, took over Borealis.

But with a continuing oil price slump hitting OMV’s exploration and production business, the Austrian oil firm’s results have been lifted by Borealis.

Borealis Chief Executive Mark Garrett sounded a cautious note about margins this year.

“We believe the integrated polyolefin industry margin will be solid (in 2016),” Garrett said in a statement, referring to the type of plastic Borealis produces.

“Borouge’s profitability will be impacted by the lower price environment in Asia. Overall, Borealis expects to see a solid, albeit lower profitability in 2016 compared to 2015,” he said.

Completion of the Borouge 3 project, which is part of Borealis’ joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, is planned for this year and would make the Borouge site the biggest integrated polyolefins complex.

$1 = 0.9167 euros Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter

