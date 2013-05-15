FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BorgWarner to expand UK production to supply Jaguar Land Rover
May 15, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

BorgWarner to expand UK production to supply Jaguar Land Rover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc said it would build a new production line and engineering center in the United Kingdom to supply turbocharging systems to customer Jaguar Land Rover.

The turbochargers would be used in Jaguar Land Rover’s family of four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, expected to launch in 2015.

The new center, to be built in Bradford, West Yorkshire, will receive a grant from the U.K. government’s Regional Growth Fund (RGF), set up to encourage private sector investment in England.

Auburn Hills, Michigan-based BorgWarner is one of the biggest suppliers of turbocharging technology, which has been increasingly used by automakers such as Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co to boost fuel economy and meet upcoming U.S. standards for fuel mileage.

