April 26 (Reuters) - Auto supplier BorgWarner Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its drivetrain segment.

Revenue from the segment jumped about 25 percent to $611.4 million.

Net income attributable to BorgWarner rose to $163 million, or $1.28 per share, from $129.7 million, or $1.00 per share, a year ago.

The profit excludes a $5 million payment for net interest.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.91 billion.