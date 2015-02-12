BorgWarner earnings match Wall Street expectations

DETROIT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc reported fourth quarter earnings in line with analysts’ forecasts and revenue of $1.99 billion, which was just shy of expectations.

The automotive supplier and maker of fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems reported net profit of $140 million in the quarter, or 61 cents per diluted share, compared with $141 million, or 62 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected the company to earn 75 cents per share, which matched BWA’s performance on that basis. Analysts expected quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)