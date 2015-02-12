FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BorgWarner earnings match Wall Street expectations
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

BorgWarner earnings match Wall Street expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc reported fourth quarter earnings in line with analysts’ forecasts and revenue of $1.99 billion, which was just shy of expectations.

The automotive supplier and maker of fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems reported net profit of $140 million in the quarter, or 61 cents per diluted share, compared with $141 million, or 62 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected the company to earn 75 cents per share, which matched BWA’s performance on that basis. Analysts expected quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.