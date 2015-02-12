FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BorgWarner earnings match Wall Street expectations
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-BorgWarner earnings match Wall Street expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds recent gain in share value, profit margin, details)

DETROIT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc reported fourth quarter earnings in line with analysts’ forecasts and revenue of $1.99 billion, which was just shy of expectations.

An update to the Michigan-based BorgWarner’s revenue and profit forecast will come with its next quarterly statement in three months, the company said.

Last month, BorgWarner, an automotive supplier and maker of fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems, said its 2015 sales would rise between 9.5 to 12 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

Factoring in the currency impact - including weak currencies in Europe and Japan and other areas where the company operates - will cut 2015 net sales growth to between 2 percent and 6 percent, BWA Chief Executive James Verrier told investors last month.

BWA shares, which closed Wednesday at $58.02 each, have risen nearly 20 percent since Jan. 14 when the company cut its 2015 earnings forecast to between $3.35 and $3.55 per share.

For the fourth quarter, reported net profit of $140 million in the quarter, or 61 cents per diluted share, compared with $141 million, or 62 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected the company to earn 75 cents per share, which matched BWA’s performance on that basis. Analysts expected quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion.

For 2014, BWA’s revenue of $8.3 billion was a record high.

For the year, the company’s operating profit margin was 12.9 percent, up from 12.4 percent in 2013, it said.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.