BorgWarner 3rd-qtr profit tops Wall St expectations, revs miss
October 29, 2015 / 12:30 PM / in 2 years

BorgWarner 3rd-qtr profit tops Wall St expectations, revs miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc, a maker of automotive fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems, on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, but revenue that missed.

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner’s profit was 73 cents per share, higher than the 70 cents expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue fell short, at $1.88 billion versus the estimate of $1.94 billion.

The Michigan-based company said its full-year 2015 net sales will fall between 5 percent and 6 percent, in part because of currency effects, and that full-year net earnings, excluding items, is expected to range from $2.95 to $3.00 per diluted share versus the forecast of $2.95 to $3.10 per share it gave three months ago.

BorgWarner reported net profit of $157 million in the quarter, or 70 cents per diluted share, compared with $167 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

