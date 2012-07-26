FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BorgWarner cuts 2012 outlook on global slowdown
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

BorgWarner cuts 2012 outlook on global slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 26 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc, an automotive supplier of powertrain technology, reported lower net income for the second quarter and cut its full-year earnings and revenue outlook on Thursday, citing the slowdown in the global economy.

The company reported net income of $121 million, or $1 per share, down from $162 million, or $1.31 per share.

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned $1.36 per share.

The parts supplier also cut its outlook. It expects to earn between $5.05 and $5.25 per share this year, down from its previous per-share outlook of between $5.35 and $5.65.

The company also expects revenue to increase 4 percent to 6 percent. Earlier it projected as much as 12 percent growth in sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.