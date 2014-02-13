FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BorgWarner posts stronger-than-expected profit
February 13, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

BorgWarner posts stronger-than-expected profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc, which makes automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

Net income in the fourth quarter rose nearly 17 percent to $141.4 million, or 62 cents a share, compared with $121.2 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year earlier quarter.

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned 79 cents a share, eight cents better than analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Revenue in the quarter rose 10 percent from the year before to $1.89 billion. Analysts had expected $1.9 billion.

BorgWarner also affirmed the forecast it gave last month, saying it still expected to earn $3.10 to $3.25 a share in 2014. Analysts expect $3.23 a share.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company is one of the biggest suppliers of turbocharging technology, which has been increasingly used by automakers to boost fuel economy and meet upcoming federal standards for fuel mileage.

