Oct 30 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc, the maker of automotive turbochargers and emission systems, reported a 65 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to higher demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $166.8 million, or $1.45 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $101.1 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.5 percent to $1.81 billion.