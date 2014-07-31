FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BorgWarner profit up 9 pct, raises FY earnings forecast
July 31, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

BorgWarner profit up 9 pct, raises FY earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc, a maker of automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by higher sales at its engine and drivetrain businesses.

Net income attributable to BorgWarner rose about 9 percent to $190.2 million, or 83 cents per share, in second quarter ended June 30, from $174.1 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 89 cents per share.

BorgWarner raised its full-year earnings forecast to a range of $3.25-$3.35 per share, from its previous outlook of $3.15-$3.30 per share. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
