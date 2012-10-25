FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Borneo sees divorce in Bumi Plc's Indonesian partners
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Borneo sees divorce in Bumi Plc's Indonesian partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Borneo Lumbung Energi expects a “divorce” between owner Samin Tan and the Bakrie family in their partnership in London-listed miner Bumi Plc, a Borneo executive said on Thursday.

The comment came after Borneo’s CEO said earlier on Thursday that the influential Bakrie family has agreed in principle to pay financial compensation via its investment vehicle Long Haul Holding Ltd to Borneo.

Indonesian tycoon Tan, via his coking coal miner Borneo, pulled the Bakrie Group from the brink of default when he invested $1 billion in miner Bumi Plc in January, only to see the value of the investment crumble.

After months of tensions between leading shareholders of Bumi Plc, the Bakrie Group earlier this month surprised the Bumi board by proposing a $1.38 billion deal to swap shares and buy-back coal assets that could dismantle the company they created with financier Nat Rothschild.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.