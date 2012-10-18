FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Borregaard IPO prices firm at 21 crowns per share
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 18, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Borregaard IPO prices firm at 21 crowns per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Norwegian speciality chemicals firm Borregaard was priced at 21 crowns per share, conglomerate Orkla said on Thursday, a day after predicting a price between 21 and 22 crowns.

Orkla, which earlier said it aims to sell 81 million shares and raise up to $350 million from the sale, initially indicated the IPO between 20 and 25 crowns per share, valuing Borregaard between 2 and 2.5 billion crowns.

Borregaard shares are expected to start trading on the Oslo bourse on Thursday.

Borregaard operates a refinery that produces chemicals from biomass, such as timber, straw, and other agricultural and forestry waste.

ABG Sundal Collier and UBS Investment Bank were the joint co-ordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO, while DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and SEB Enskilda were the co-lead managers. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.