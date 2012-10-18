RPT-Borregaard IPO prices firm at 21 crowns per share

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Norwegian speciality chemicals firm Borregaard was priced at 21 crowns per share, conglomerate Orkla said on Thursday, a day after predicting a price between 21 and 22 crowns.

Orkla, which earlier said it aims to sell 81 million shares and raise up to $350 million from the sale, initially indicated the IPO between 20 and 25 crowns per share, valuing Borregaard between 2 and 2.5 billion crowns.

Borregaard shares are expected to start trading on the Oslo bourse on Thursday.

Borregaard operates a refinery that produces chemicals from biomass, such as timber, straw, and other agricultural and forestry waste.

ABG Sundal Collier and UBS Investment Bank were the joint co-ordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO, while DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and SEB Enskilda were the co-lead managers. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)