FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Borrego sets new $64.4 mln solar fund
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Borrego sets new $64.4 mln solar fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Solar installer Borrego Solar Systems said on Tuesday it had attracted $64.4 million for a new fund to build about 18.5 megawatts of renewable energy projects for businesses, schools and government buildings in Massachusetts.

The fund is Borrego’s seventh and largest so far, and brought the total capital raised through the investment funds to $225 million, the company said.

Key investors in the new fund included U.S. Bank, which is a unit of U.S. Bancorp, and National Cooperative Bank.

Solar project developers have benefited over the past 18 months from a steep decline in solar panel prices that has cut the cost of installing the renewable energy systems.

“It’s making solar become competitive with other forms of (power) generation,” said Bill Bush, Borrego’s chief financial officer.

Borrego, like some other solar companies, has been successful in bundling projects together into packages to create an investment vehicle that attracts funding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.