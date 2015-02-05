FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BorrowersFirst names Dave Tomlinson as CEO
February 5, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BorrowersFirst names Dave Tomlinson as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Lending platform BorrowersFirst has appointed Dave Tomlinson as president and CEO.

Tomlinson joins the company after five years as president and chief operating officer at Progress Financial, a consumer lender focused on the under-served Hispanic market.

Before joining Progress Financial, also known as Progreso Financiero, Tomlinson spent more than 20 years across a variety of senior positions at American Express, PNC, Providian, and JP Morgan Chase.

BorrowersFirst is a lending platform that provides borrowers with an alternative to traditional financing sources. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
