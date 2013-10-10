FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian bourse CEO sees four-five listings in next six months
October 10, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

Italian bourse CEO sees four-five listings in next six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Italian stock market will admit four or five companies to public trading in the next six months, the chief executive of market operator Borsa Italiana said on Thursday.

Raffaele Jerusalmi said he expected a further seven or eight companies to begin trading on Aim, the index for smaller companies.

Luxury skiwear maker Moncler should complete its listing by the end of the year, and Italian gaming group Sisal should follow in the first quarter of 2014, Jerusalmi said. (Reporting By Eliza Anzolin, writing by Isla Binnie)

