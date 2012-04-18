FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Borusan to invest $513 mln mainly in energy
April 18, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Borusan to invest $513 mln mainly in energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Borusan Group, which has interests in the energy and steel sectors, will make investments worth $513 million mainly in its energy business this year, and expects 2012 sales to be in line with last year’s figures, the company said on Wednesday.

Borusan is examining seven projects for possible acquisitions between $20-$200 million in steel and logistics sectors in Russia, Europe and America, chief executive officer Agah Ugur told a news conference in Istanbul.

A press release by the group showed 2011 sales at $4.3 billion, up 22 percent from a year ago.

Ugur said the group was also working on a corporate bond worth around $250 million, to be issued after the beginning of 2013.

Borusan is the parent company of Borusan Mannesmann and Borusan Yatirim. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Ece Toksabay)

