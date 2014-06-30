FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma in talks to take stake in soccer club Dortmund -report
June 30, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Puma in talks to take stake in soccer club Dortmund -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma is in talks to take a stake in German first-division soccer club Borussia Dortmund, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources.

An agreement is not immediately expected but is likely over the course of the summer, the newspaper cited the sources as saying.

Borussia Dortmund, the only listed German soccer club, said on Friday it was taking a 26.7 million euro ($36.4 million)capital injection from its shirt sponsor, chemicals maker Evonik, who will get a 9.06 percent stake in the club in return.

Dortmund at the time signalled there may be more projects to be funded by new investors.

Puma declined comment on the newspaper’s report. Borussia Dortmund was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Ludwig Burger

