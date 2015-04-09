FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boryszew to sell non-core assets, focus on auto parts and metals
April 9, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Boryszew to sell non-core assets, focus on auto parts and metals

Jakub Iglewski

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 9 (Reuters) - Polish industrial group Boryszew plans to raise 200 million zlotys ($54 million) from non-core asset sales this year, as it focuses on its most profitable automotive and metals businesses, its chief executive told Reuters.

“We are still putting our assets in order inside the group, which consists of several dozen companies. We are getting rid of our non-core assets,” CEO Piotr Szeliga said in an interview cleared for publication on Thursday.

“I think that we can raise 200 million zlotys from selling operating and non-operating assets (in 2015),” he added. ($1 = 3.7240 zlotys) (Editing by Adrian Krajewski and David Holmes)

